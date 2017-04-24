Frank Ocean – “Slide On Me” (Feat. Young Thug)

Lately, Frank Ocean has been releasing new songs, one at a time, by playing them on surprise episodes of blonded Radio, his Beats 1 show. Yesterday, he gave us two different versions of the new song “Lens,” one of which featured Travis Scott. And now, Ocean has teamed up with another rapper, one who’s arguably just as innovative and mercurial as he is. Ocean has shared a new version of “Slide On Me” — one of the (Sandy) Alex G collabs from Endless, the visual album that he released a couple of days before Blonde last year — that features Young Thug. The two turn out to have some pretty great chemistry. The “Slide On Me” remix will presumably show up on streaming services soon enough, but you can hear a radio rip below.

I have to say: Single-serving Frank Ocean is a pretty great thing.