Phoenix are gearing up to release their first album since 2013’s Bankrupt!, and fans recorded parts of three new songs at their Antwerp tour opener Saturday. They played a second gig in the Belgian city Sunday, and this time someone caught full footage of one of those new songs up close. “Ti Amo” leans heavily into Phoenix’s electronic side, with Thomas Mars singing in Italian over party music that could almost qualify as dance-punk. Watch below.