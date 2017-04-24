HAIM Share Another Teaser For New Music

Last week, after billboards advertising new music went up around the world, HAIM shared a quick teaser video. It showed Danielle Haim pounding out a drum solo, followed by a date: April 27, 2017. (That happens to be this coming Thursday.) Today, HAIM have followed that one up with a new teaser. This one shows all three Haim sisters playing drums together, for a little longer, and it ends with the same date. Check it out below.

April 27, 2017 — 9AM ET pic.twitter.com/DqeXcYmpcQ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) April 24, 2017

So what if the second HAIM album turns out to be an instrumental drums-only affair?