Molly Nilsson – “About Somebody” Video

Next month, the Swedish DIY synthpopper Molly Nilsson will release her album IMAGINATIONS. She’s been sharing its songs for almost a year, and we’ve already heard “Think Pink,” “Let’s Talk About Privileges,” “Money Never Dreams,” and “Not Today Satan.” Today, she’s dropped a soulful, strutting new song called “About Somebody.” She’s also got a grainy black-and-white video for it, a single unbroken shot of her sauntering around an apartment. At one point, she vacuums the floor and somehow makes that look like a glamorous act. Check it out below.

IMAGINATIONS is out 5/26 on Dark Skies Association/Night School Records.