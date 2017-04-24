Stream Previously Unreleased Dr. Octagon Song “Redeye”

Dr. Octagon — the short-lived team-up of Kool Keith, Dan The Automator, and DJ QBert — only released one proper album, the 1996 surrealist underground rap landmark Dr. Octagonecologyst. But right now, the trio are teaming up for one of their first live shows ever, and Automator is planning to release a deluxe vinyl reissue of the album. (It’ll come in an octagon-shaped box and retail for $69.69, so they’re staying in character with this.) The reissue will include three previously unreleased outtakes from the album, and one of them, “Redeye,” has just made its way online. It’s a dense, hectic song that features Keith mispronouncing David Bowie’s name, and it’s a lovely opportunity to hear Keith at his peak. Check it out below, via Rolling Stone.

The Dr. Octagonecologyst reissue is coming out in early May; pre-order it here.