Will.i.am Becomes Strategic Adviser Of Digital Bank

This, I suppose, makes just as much sense as anything else: Reuters reports that Atom, a new app-based digital bank based in the UK, has hired Black Eyed Peas mastermind will.i.am as a “strategic adviser.” This is only the latest technology-based move for will.i.am, who also has launched a smartwatch with Deutsche Telekom. In a statement, will.i.am says, “The scale of Atom’s ambition to help people understand and manage their money better … is awesome.”

Atom launched last year, and it offers savings accounts and retail mortgages through intermediaries. The idea of using an app for either one of those things is frankly terrifying. On the other hand, maybe this will keep will.i.am so busy that he’ll continue to not make any new music!