Teen Daze – “First Rain” (Feat. S. Carey) Video

Teen Daze released a new album, Themes For Dying Earth, earlier this year, and one of the songs on it is a collaboration with Bon Iver member S. Carey. Today, “First Rain” has gotten a lush new video directed by Nakasone Folk that follows two people as they fall gently into comfort and love in a forest. “When a young woman takes a risk in falling for a mysterious stranger, the natural world falls victim to the forces of the supernatural,” the description for the video reads, which means there’s more to this meeting than meets the eye. Watch below.

Themes For Dying Earth is out now.