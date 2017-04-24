Radiohead are scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv this summer, the band’s fourth overall performance in Israel but first since 2000. It’s a controversial choice due to the country’s policies toward its Palestinian population, and today a number of Radiohead’s fellow musicians — Thurston Moore, Roger Waters, Tunde Adebimpe, Robert Wyatt, and Young Fathers among them — have signed an open letter via Artists For Palestine urging them not to go on with the show. As the letter explains, “We’d like to ask you to think again — because by playing in Israel you’ll be playing in a state where, UN rapporteurs say, ‘a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people’.” A number of other notable creatives signed the letter too, as well as South African civil rights activist Desmond Tutu. Read its full text below.

London, April 24th 2017

Dear Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway,

You’re listed to play Tel Aviv in July this year.

We’d like to ask you to think again – because by playing in Israel you’ll be playing in a state where, UN rapporteurs say, ‘a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestinian people’.

We understand you’ve been approached already by Palestinian campaigners. They’ve asked you to respect their call for a cultural boycott of Israel, and you’ve turned them down. Since Radiohead campaigns for freedom for the Tibetans, we’re wondering why you’d turn down a request to stand up for another people under foreign occupation. And since Radiohead fronted a gig for the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we’re wondering why you’d ignore a call to stand against the denial of those rights when it comes to the Palestinians.

Radiohead once issued a statement saying: ‘Without the work of organisations like Amnesty International, the Universal Declaration would be mere rhetoric’. You’ve clearly read Amnesty’s reports, so you’ll know that Israel denies freedom to the Palestinians under occupation, who can’t live where they want, can’t travel as they please, who get detained (and often tortured) without charge or trial, and can’t even use Facebook without surveillance, censorship and arrest.

In asking you not to perform in Israel, Palestinians have appealed to you to take one small step to help pressure Israel to end its violation of basic rights and international law. Surely if making a stand against the politics of division, of discrimination and of hate means anything at all, it means standing against it everywhere – and that has to include what happens to Palestinians every day. Otherwise the rest is, to use your words, ‘mere rhetoric’.

You may think that sharing the bill with Israeli musicians Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis, who play Jewish-Arabic music, will make everything OK. It won’t, any more than ‘mixed’ performances in South Africa brought closer the end of the apartheid regime. Please do what artists did in South Africa’s era of oppression: stay away, until apartheid is over.

Yours,

Tunde Adebimpe, musician, TV on the Radio

Conrad Atkinson, artist

Richard Barrett, composer

David Calder, actor

Julie Christie, actor

Selma Dabbagh, writer

William Dalrymple, historian, writer and broadcaster

April De Angelis, playwright

Shane Dempsey, theatre director

Laurence Dreyfus, musician and director, Phantasm Viol Consort

Geoff Dyer, writer

Eve Ensler, playwright

Bella Freud, fashion designer

Douglas Hart, musician and director

Charles Hayward, musician

Remi Kanazi, performance poet

Peter Kennard, artist

Peter Kosminsky, writer/director/producer

Hari Kunzru, writer

Paul Laverty, screenwriter

Mike Leigh, writer/director

Ken Loach, director

Lowkey, musician

Miriam Margolyes, actor

Kika Markham, actor

Elli Medeiros, musician

Pauline Melville, writer and actor

Roger Michell, director

China Miéville, writer

Thurston Moore, musician

Maxine Peake, actor

Dave Randall, musician

Ian Rickson, director

Michael Rosen, writer and broadcaster

Alexei Sayle, comedian and writer

James Schamus, screenwriter, director and producer

Nick Seymour, musician, Crowded House

Adrian Sherwood, record producer

Juliet Stevenson, actor

Ricky Tomlinson, actor

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town, South Africa

Alice Walker, writer

Harriet Walter, actor

Roger Waters, musician

Susan Wooldridge, actor and author

Robert Wyatt, musician

Young Fathers, musicians