DJ Khaled’s Track With Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, And Lil Wayne Is Coming This Week

C-MoCT9UQAEnwve-1493060831

DJ Khaled has a new album, Grateful, coming out at some point, and today he’s announced that a new song from it will be released this Friday (4/28). It’s called “I’m The One” and has a wild features list that includes Justin Bieber, Migos’ Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Back in February, he shot a video for the song, though it’s unclear whether or not that’s coming out at the end of the week alongside the track. Here’s a splish-splashy trailer:

Tags: Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo