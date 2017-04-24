Kendrick Lamar Has The #1 Song In America

It’s Kendrick Lamar’s world, and we’re just lucky enough to be living in it. Last night he wrapped up his pair of incendiary Coachella headlining performances, and this morning announced he’s taking those shows across the country on an arena tour. His latest studio album DAMN. scored a rave, emoji-filled review from his mom and is currently the #1 album in the US after earning the year’s biggest debut. Plus he’s already got the two best videos of the year under his belt.

Now “HUMBLE.,” the album’s glorious lead single, is joining DAMN. on top the charts as Kendrick’s first #1 single as a lead artist. (He previously went to #1 with a verse on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”) That’s right: Kendrick is currently running both sides of the charts, and he pushed aside Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” in the process, ending the song’s 12-week run atop the Hot 100. So as always, bless you Kendrick. “DNA.” also notably debuts at #4 this week, making Kendrick the first artist since the Chainsmokers to land two songs in the top 5 simultaneously. If you haven’t yet, get your daily dose of “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” below.

DAMN. is out now on TDE/Aftermath/Interscope.