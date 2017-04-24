Scientists Name Ant Species After Radiohead

After a new species of pistol shrimp was recently named after Pink Floyd, it seems as though every scientist is trying to get in on the viral musician-christened animal action. Joining synalpheus pinkfloydi in our biology textbooks is sericomyrmex radioheadi, one of three new species of ants just discovered by Ana Ješovnik and Ted R. Schultz of the Smithsonian Institution’s Ant Lab. Ješovnik explained her decision to name a type of Venezuelan ant after Radiohead thusly: “We wanted to honor their music. But more importantly, we wanted to acknowledge the conservation efforts of the band members, especially in raising climate-change awareness.” To celebrate the band’s latest honor, comment your best ant-related Radiohead puns below.