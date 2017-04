Migos are having a huge year; the Atlanta trio dropped their most recent album, Culture, to acclaim, and single “Bad And Boujee” is pretty much inescapable. After seeing that kind of success, it’s probably safe to assume we’ll be hearing some more solo output from the Migos in the coming years. Quavo is featured on a forthcoming DJ Khaled track, and Offset dropped a new song today appropriately titled “Monday.” The track was produced by OG Parker and Deko, and you can listen to it below.