Planetarium is the forthcoming collaboration between Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and James McAlister. It’s made up of songs inspired by the solar system, which are based on an original composition that was originally performed at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music in 2013. Last month, we heard “Saturn,” and today they’re sharing “Mercury” alongside a lyric video directed by Deborah Johnson. Listen via Spin below.

Planetarium is out 6/9 via 4AD.