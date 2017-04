Jimmy Wopo is going to have a big 2017. The 20-year-old rapper has been amassing a following in his native Pittsburgh, and his new project Jordan Kobe will likely introduce him to a lot more people. The 18-track mixtape features Riff Raff, Hit-Boy, Maxo Kream, and more, and you can hear it below or download the whole thing here.

