Rostam – “Gwan” Video

After unveiling his spectacular post-Vampire Weekend single “Gravity Don’t Pull Me” last year, Rostam Batmanglij went on Morning Becomes Eclectic and debuted another equally gorgeous new song called “Gwan.” The latter track — a sleek, swooning orchestral pop ballad — has never seen official release until today, when it arrives with a music video by director Greg Brunkalla. The clip finds a lot of beauty in the simple act of Rostam traversing various parts of New York City. Watch below.

A press release indicates Rostam’s full-length solo debut album is coming later this year.