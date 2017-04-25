Hot 97 Summer Jam 2017 Lineup

New York rap radio station Hot 97 has unveiled the lineup for its annual gigantic concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the Hot 97 Summer Jam, which will take place this year on 6/11. The main Stadium Stage will feature performances by Migos, DJ Khaled & Friends, French Montana & Friends, Chris Brown, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Desiigner, Funk Flex & Friends, Trey Songz, Joey Bada$$, Tory Lanez, Jidenna, Charly Black, and Konshens, plus an all-star tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. overseen by Faith Evans and DJ Mister Cee to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. The show will also include a side stage featuring Young M.A, Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., A Boogie, Don Q, Dave East, PnB Rock, Casanova, and Phresher.