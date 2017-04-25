Sisqó Claims That “Dumps Like A Truck” Lyric Is Not About Dumps And Anyone Who Says It Is Sounds Stupid

Last year, Sisqó finally explained the “she had dumps like a truck” lyric from his 1999 smash hit “Thong Song,” and no, it isn’t about pooping. “That would mean I was some kind of fecal freak,” the Dru Hill singer said. “What I was really referring to was — a dump truck when it backs up, it’s like, ‘beep, beep beep.’ So, ‘she had dumps like a dump truck’ is, like, when girls do a booty dance move and they look back at their butt. She’s like a dump truck back-back-backing it up.”

Now, in a new interview with Billboard, Sisqó reiterates that he wasn’t talking about poop and everyone who thinks he was is stupid. “Anybody that was trying to make a joke, the context of the lyric does not say anything to the effect of she took a dump like a truck or nothing like that,” he says. “She had dumps like a truck, so that joke is old. Nobody can use it no more. You sound stupid. Stop it.”

Pack it in, boys. It’s over.