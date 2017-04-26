Kirin J Callinan – “S.A.D (Song About Drugs)” Video

Australian noise-pop weirdo Kirin J Callinan just released two new tracks, “Bravado” and “S.A.D (Song About Drugs),” on the heels of a star-studded mockumentary about his life. Now he’s officially announced the album that those tracks come from, Bravado, his first since his 2013 debut Embracism. It’ll feature lots of guests, including Sean Nicholas Savage, Connan Mockasin, Jorge Elbrecht, Weyes Blood, Mac DeMarco, and Owen Pallett, the last three all on the same song. And with that announcement, Callinan has shared a characteristically goofy video for “S.A.D,” which finds him cavorting around and striking lots of poses in Cuba. Watch below; it’s briefly NSFW at around 2:50, i.e. you can see his dick for a second.
Tracklist:
01 “My Moment” (Feat. Sean Nicholas Savage)
02 “S.A.D.”
03 “Down 2 Hang” (Feat. James Chance)
04 “Living Each Day” (Feat. Connan Mockasin)
05 “Big Enough” (Feat. Alex Cameron, Molly Lewis, & Jimmy Barnes)
06 “Family Home” (Feat. The Finn Family)
07 “Tellin’ Me This” (Feat. Jorge Elbrecht)
08 “This Whole Town” (Feat. Star)
09 “Friend Of Lindy Morrison” (Feat. Weyes Blood, Mac Demarco, & Owen Pallett)
US tour dates (opening for Pond):
04/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/03 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/05 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
05/06 Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows
05/07 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/12 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Bravado is out 6/9 via Terrible Records.