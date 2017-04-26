Kirin J Callinan – “S.A.D (Song About Drugs)” Video

Australian noise-pop weirdo Kirin J Callinan just released two new tracks, “Bravado” and “S.A.D (Song About Drugs),” on the heels of a star-studded mockumentary about his life. Now he’s officially announced the album that those tracks come from, Bravado, his first since his 2013 debut Embracism. It’ll feature lots of guests, including Sean Nicholas Savage, Connan Mockasin, Jorge Elbrecht, Weyes Blood, Mac DeMarco, and Owen Pallett, the last three all on the same song. And with that announcement, Callinan has shared a characteristically goofy video for “S.A.D,” which finds him cavorting around and striking lots of poses in Cuba. Watch below; it’s briefly NSFW at around 2:50, i.e. you can see his dick for a second.

Tracklist:

01 “My Moment” (Feat. Sean Nicholas Savage)

02 “S.A.D.”

03 “Down 2 Hang” (Feat. James Chance)

04 “Living Each Day” (Feat. Connan Mockasin)

05 “Big Enough” (Feat. Alex Cameron, Molly Lewis, & Jimmy Barnes)

06 “Family Home” (Feat. The Finn Family)

07 “Tellin’ Me This” (Feat. Jorge Elbrecht)

08 “This Whole Town” (Feat. Star)

09 “Friend Of Lindy Morrison” (Feat. Weyes Blood, Mac Demarco, & Owen Pallett)

US tour dates (opening for Pond):

04/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/05 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

05/06 Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows

05/07 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/12 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Bravado is out 6/9 via Terrible Records.