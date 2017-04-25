Blondie – “Fragments”

New wave legends Blondie are returning in a couple of weeks with a star-studded new album called Pollinator. They’ve already shared “Fun,” a collaboration with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, and “Long Time,” which they co-wrote with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, plus the non-album track “The Breaks.” Now they’ve followed those up with “Fragments,” a new version of a 2010 song written by Adam Johnston, aka an Unkindness, who also reviews films as YourMovieSucks. Listen below.

Pollinator is out 5/5 via BMG.