Noel Gallagher And Damon Albarn Both Agree: No One Cares About Liam

As any Oasis or Blur fan will tell you, Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn used to be bitter enemies. Now…they’re not. They’ve even collaborated together: Gallagher appears on the upcoming Gorillaz album Humanz, which is out this Friday. In a new interview with New York, Albarn and Gallagher spoke about the collaboration and revealed another common ground outside of music: They both think Liam, the other Gallagher brother in Oasis, is a total doofus.

Here’s Albarn, joking about Liam being annoyed by their collaboration:

So you immediately thought to call Noel Gallagher and ask him to sing on it?

In a sort of lighthearted way, I’d promised Noel he could be on this record. He was always like, “I want to be on the next Gorillaz record,” and I was like, “Sure.” I thought it might be cute, the idea of us singing about the power to love each other. Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he’d have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of fucking knobheads we are. Liam liked the most recent Blur album.

Yeah, but The Magic Whip didn’t have his brother and I singing about loving each other.

And here’s Noel, getting right to the point:

Now that you’ve sung on a Gorillaz track, will Damon repay the favor and sing on one of your albums?

Well, he was supposed to play on my new record, but at the time I was recording, he was finishing the Gorillaz record and didn’t have the time. Hopefully next time. I’d like to get him to play melodica on something, which is what he was going to do for me on this record.



Damon wondered what Liam would think about you two singing about loving each other.

Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.

