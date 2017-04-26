Watch Dave Grohl Call His Mom To Complain About Her New Book

Dave Grohl’s mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, has a new book out this week called From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars, a collection of interviews with the mothers of musicians such as Dr. Dre, Michael Stipe, Pharrell, the Haim sisters, Zac Brown, Mike D, Josh Groban, and others. Last week we posted footage of Dave and Virginia promoting the book at the LA Times book festival. And today a more playful promo video has emerged, a bit in which the Foo Fighters leader calls his mom to complain about his portrayal in the book, especially a particularly unflattering baby photo in which he appears to have “a pants full of mashed potatoes.” It’s cute. Watch below.

From Cradle To Stage is out now. Purchase it here.