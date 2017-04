The white-hot funk-rap mishmash “Come Down” is the breakout hit from Anderson .Paak’s exceptional Malibu, and Paak is wringing all possible mileage from it. It already got one remix featuring T.I., and now a second reworking of the track has arrived with verses by .Paak’s fellow Southern Californians Ty Dolla $ign and ScHoolboy Q. Have yourself a party below.