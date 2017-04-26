Cornelius Announces New Album Mellow Waves

Last year, Cornelius’ landmark Shibuya-kei album, Fantasma, was reissued after 19 years, and the Japanese musician has recently announced that he’ll be putting out a new album — his first (aside from soundtrack work) in 11 years since 2006’s Sensuous — later this year. It’s called Mellow Waves and, while it doesn’t have an international release date yet, i’ll be out in Japan on 6/28. The first single, “Anata Ga Irunara,” is also now out in Japan, and he’s announced that a second single, “Itsuka / Dokoka,” will be out on 5/24. Here’s a teaser video that features some new music:

CORNELIUS NEW SECOND SINGLE VINYL RELEASE TEASER!!! 「いつか/どこか」"SOMETIME/SOMEPLACE" https://t.co/CDDICap5Gn (INT'L RELEASE COMING SOON!!!) pic.twitter.com/KykCsclUN4 — Cornelius (@corneliusjapan) April 26, 2017

If you’re based in Japan, you can pre-order the new album here.