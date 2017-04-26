Forest Swords – “Panic” Video

Almost four years ago, Matthew Barnes, the UK producer who records under the name Forest Swords, released an ominous and entrancing album called Engravings. Next month, he’ll follow it up, finally, with a new one called Compassion. We’ve posted the early single “The Highest Flood” and the video for “Arms Out,” and now Barnes has shared a clip for a new song called “Panic.” The track is a mournful, hypnotic instrumental built from desolate string-moans, a deep nead-nod beat, and a lonely vocal sample. The video, which Barnes co-directed with Sam Wiehl, shows strange, unexplained close-ups on bodies frozen in abstract stillness. Check it out below.

Compassion is out 5/5 via Ninja Tune.