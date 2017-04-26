Hazel English – “Love Is Dead”

We named Hazel English an Artist To Watch for her uncanny ability to make tired old dream-pop tricks feel new and revelatory again. “Love Is Dead,” her latest and arguably greatest, exists in the realm of DIIV, A Sunny Day In Glasgow, and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart. Atop an insistent wave of drums, bass, guitar, and keyboards, English sings about the end of romance with a voice like a beam of light. The irresistibly gorgeous track is from her upcoming double EP Just Give In / Never Going Home. Listen below.

Just Give In / Never Going Home is out 5/12 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.