Filthy Friends – “Editions Of You” (Roxy Music Cover)

Filthy Friends is the new Pacific Northwestern indie rock supergroup that features Sleater-Kinney co-leader Corin Tucker and former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck alongside fellow veterans like Young Fresh Fellows’ Scott McCaughey and the Fastbacks’ Kurt Bloch. We’ve posted their songs “Despierta” and “Any Kind Of Crowd,” the latter of which was a Record Store Day 7″ single. And as it happens, the B-side of that 7″ single was a cover of “Editions Of You,” a feral and bitchy glam-rocker from Roxy Music’s 1973 album For Your Pleasure. The Filthy Friends’ version is fired-up and ragged, and it makes great use of the snappy snarl that Tucker used on Sleater-Kinney songs like “Milkshake ‘N’ Honey.” As Brooklyn Vegan points out, you can hear both “Any Kind Of Crowd” and that “Editions Of You” cover in the video below; “Editions Of You” starts at the 3:17 mark.

The “Any Kind Of Crowd” b/w “Editions Of You” 7″ is out now on Kill Rock Stars, and you probably didn’t get a copy.