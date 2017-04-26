DMX Cancels Show Due To Medical Emergency

Over the weekend at the Ruff Ryders’ 20-year reunion show at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, DMX took the stage and apparently mumbled through his set and went on a lengthy rant in the middle of it that definitely made it sound like he was maybe on something. Now, TMZ reports that the rapper has cancelled a few upcoming tour dates that were scheduled for this week due to an “unspecified medical issue” and says that friends fear that he may have suffered a relapse with his past substance abuse issues.