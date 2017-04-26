Angelo De Augustine – “Truly Gone” & “Magical”

We were first introduced to Angelo De Augustine through his 2014 debut Spirals Of Silence, a hushed, haunting collection of lo-fi folk murmurs recalling Elliot Smith by way of Sufjan Stevens. Now Augustine’s gone and signed with Sufjan’s Asthmatic Kitty Records. The label is releasing a limited edition 7″ for his new single “Truly Gone,” which will also be featured on his yet-unannounced Asthmatic Kitty debut album.

A whispered tune reminiscent of (Sandy) Alex G, “Truly Gone” is an introspective trip, finding Augustine singing unsteadily, “Lit the fire in your brain/ Cannabis, DMT, dimethyltryptamine/ Won’t you elongate the time.” It’s sweet, but hesitantly so. The track’s unadorned b-side “Magical” is even sweeter in sentiment, finding Augustine singing “It’s magic talking to you/ It’s magical when someone notices you.” Listen to both below.

<a href="http://angelodeaugustine.bandcamp.com/album/truly-gone" target="_blank">Truly Gone by Angelo De Augustine</a>

Here’s an animated visual version of “Truly Gone,” too:

The Truly Gone 7″ is out now via Asthmatic Kitty Records. You can purchase it here.