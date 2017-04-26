That Thing You Do! Cast Reunites To Perform As The Oneders

Just when you thought The Oneders would never be a thing again, the fictional (yet legendary) band came back together after more than 20 years — and naturally, they seriously jammed.

Three of the That Thing You Do cast members, Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy “Shades” Patterson), Ethan Embry (the unnamed bass player) and Johnathon Schaech (singer Jimmy Mattingly), reunited at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theater Tuesday night (April 25) and revived their movie-made ’60s rock band. Sporting matching white collared shirt and black tie combos, of course the guys played The Oneders’ hit “That Thing You Do.”

“When we reunion, we reunion hard,” Embry captioned a picture with Scott and Schaech on Twitter. He added in an Instagram post of the same picture, “Tonight was so damn fun. For some reason I felt 16 again.”

When we reunion, we reunion hard. pic.twitter.com/qv9yM9vCt9 — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 26, 2017

The Oneders (or “The Wonders,” if you’re not an original fan) reunion was part of the Goddamn Comedy Jam event, a monthly Roxy event where comedians do a stand-up routine and then perform a cover song with a live band. Comedian Josh Adam Meyers, who served as the event’s host, wrote on Instagram that the “magical” night was one of the best Goddamn Comedy Jam events they’ve ever done.

We reunited The Wonders aka The Oneders from the movie That Thing You Do. Played the hit song from the movie. It was magical. Thank you @thetomeverettscott @johnschaech @ethanembry. #stevezahn and @tomhanks you were missed! One of the best @thegdcomedyjam we have ever done. A post shared by Josh Adam Meyers (@joshadammeyers) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

And if you’re wondering where guitarist Lenny Haise (Steve Zahn) was, don’t worry — his former band members made sure he was there in spirit.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.