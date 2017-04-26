Ride – “All I Want”

In a mere two months, reunited shoegaze overlords Ride will return with Weather Diaries, their first new album in 21 years. In recent months, they’ve shared the new songs “Charm Assault” and “Home Is A Feeling,” both of which appear on the album. And now they’ve unveiled a third. “All I Want” is a grand, swooning shimmer of a song, and it rests as much on its stretchy, hiccuping electronic textures as it does on its miasmic guitars. It is not a Toad The Wet Sprocket cover. Check it out below.

Weather Diaries is out 6/16 via Wichita.