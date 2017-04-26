Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

Last month, the Baton Rouge rap star Kevin Gates finished a six-month prison sentence for battery; he’d been sentenced after kicking a female fan in the chest while performing. While he was being released from prison, though, Gates was arrested again, this time on an outstanding weapons charge. Gates was denied bail before being sentenced. And now, after pleading guilty, Gates has been sentenced to spend the next two and a half years in prison. TMZ reports that Gates is facing these charges now after failing to show up for a 2013 court date. He’ll be transferred to the Illinois Department Of Corrections.