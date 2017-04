Lana Del Rey’s new album, Lust For Life, is due out soon, and we’ve already heard a few singles including the title track (which features the Weeknd) and “Love.” Last week we learned that LDR teamed with Sean Lennon on a song, and now Pitchfork is reporting that LDR tapped Stevie Nicks for a guest feature. No word yet on when the album will be out, but you can watch a trailer for it here.