Merriweather Post Pavilion Announces 50th Anniversary Show With Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson, & Father John Misty

Merriweather Post Pavillion — the famed amphitheater in the DC/Baltimore area — will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year by hosting a concert on 7/15. Grace Potter will host the event, and Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson, and Father John Misty will perform. Tickets go on sale this Friday (4/28) at 10AM EST on Ticketfly. If you want to avoid Ticketfly’s “convenience charges,” you can also purchase tickets in person at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours.