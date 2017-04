Thelma just released their excellent self-titled debut last month, and now the Brooklyn-based band are back with visuals for early single “White Couches.” The video from Courtney Brown and Keara Martin is strange but beautiful, blending shots of a homemade diorama with a sequence showing frontwoman Natasha Jacobs bathing, fully clothed, in what appears to be milk. Watch below.

Thelma is out now on Tiny Engines.