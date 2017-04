Simon Okely used to play guitar in the Australian band Oh Mercy, and he’s putting out his solo debut under the name Slow Dancer in June. We’ve already heard two tracks of R&B-inflected indie from the forthcoming In A Mood, “Don’t Believe” and “It Goes On,” and now Okely shared a music video for the latter directed by Kathleen Lee and Tobias Willis. The clip charts the life cycles of several different attractive couples, and you can watch it below.

In A Mood is out 6/9 via ATO.