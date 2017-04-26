Young Thug Teases New “Singing Album” Out This Week

Aside from a couple of one-off singles and a steady stream of guest appearances, the usually prolific Young Thug hasn’t released anything since last year’s JEFFERY. That’s about to change, though, as the rapper took to Twitter tonight to announce that a new “singing album,” executive produced by Drake, will be out sometime this week. The title appears to be E.B.B.T.G., which stands for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls, which is just a delightful title for an album. Read Thugger’s tweets below.

