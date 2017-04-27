Jeff Rosenstock – “Dramamine”

Last year, the Long Island pop-punk veteran Jeff Rosenstock released WORRY., a truly remarkable and ambitious opus of an album. On Twitter today, Rosenstock writes that he was planning to follow it up with something quick, just taking the next 10 songs he wrote and turning them into his next album. But when the album was more than halfway done, someone broke into his rental car and stole his notebook and recorder. Only one song survived, and he’s just shared that song. It’s called “Dramamine,” and it’s a big, rousing anthem about needing some fucking sleep. Listen to it and read what Rosenstock has written about it below.

<a href="http://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/track/dramamine" target="_blank">Dramamine by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

https://twitter.com/jeffrosenstock/status/857428949676249088

WORRY. is out now on SideOneDummy. You can pay what you want to buy “Dramamine” at Bandcamp.