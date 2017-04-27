HAIM – “Right Now” Video (Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson)

It’s been nearly four years since HAIM released Days Are Gone, their excellent debut. And after teasing a new album with billboards and Twitter videos, they’ve now shared their first new song in years. They’ve also announced that their album, which they recorded with Days Are Gone collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, is called Something To Tell You, and it’s coming this summer. The new song is called “Right Now,” and it’s a slow-burning, emotionally intense song made in the classic Californian studio-pop mold. It’s got one of those great finales where everyone in the band plays drums. The song comes with a video from the great director Paul Thomas Anderson, and it captures the members of HAIM recording the song live in the studio. Talking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio this morning, the members of the band pointed out that this version of “Right Now” was actually recorded live for the video; it’s not the version that’ll appear on their album. Check it out below.

Talking to Lowe this morning, the members of the band mentioned that their mother had been Anderson’s art teacher when he was a kid. Later, they learned from a mutual friend that Anderson was a fan of their band, and they went to his house for dinner. And when he found out that their mother was his teacher, he brought out a painting that he and their mother had painted together, one that he’d kept for years.

Something To Tell You is out 7/7 on Columbia. Its first official single is out this coming Wednesday, 5/3.