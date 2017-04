The star-studded Brandi Carlile tribute album Cover Stories is out next week. We’ve already heard Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam, and now that the full album is streaming at NPR today, we have access to a few more tracks of interest. Below, check out Jim James doing “Wasted,” TORRES taking on “Until I Die,” and Margo Price’s rendition of “Downpour.”

Cover Stories is out 5/5 on Legacy. The album is a benefit for War Child.