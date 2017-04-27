Little Dragon – “Celebrate” Video

The slick and canny Swedish band Little Dragon released their impressive new album Season High a couple of weeks ago, and now they’ve come out with a dazed and surreal video for “Celebrate,” its heavily Prince-influenced opening track. Director Ossian Melin’s video is full of non sequiturs: Blurry digital effects, a piñata that bleeds bright green blood, cameras flying around the skies of the band’s hometown of Gotenburg. It all builds up to a blazing, ridiculous guitar solo. Check it out below.

Season High is out now on Loma Vista.