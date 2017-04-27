Stream Juana Molina Halo

“Juana Molina doesn’t write songs, she creates environments.” This is how I introduced the Argentine singer and composer in our five best songs column last week, and after listening to Halo in full, I stand by that statement. Molina’s newest album is a collection of moody, atmospheric songs that evoke the blues. Singles “Cosoco” and “Lentísimo Halo” hinted at the full product, but now you can listen to it for yourself over at NPR. Halo will pull you into another world and keep you there for a while.