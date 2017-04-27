Dan Auerbach – “King Of A One Horse Town” Video

About a month ago we saw the zany video for “Shine On Me,” the lead single Black Keys singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach’s new solo album Waiting On A Song. Now a second single called “King Of A One Horse Town” has arrived, it too with a video. The song is a soulful, string-laden retro pop song with a tremendous chorus, and director Aaron Hymes has paired it with footage of a scruffy-looking hippie-shaman type regally drifting through a city. Auerbach shared this inscription beneath the video:

The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world. Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.

Watch below.

Waiting On A Song is out 6/2 on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound.