PJ Harvey – “A Dog Called Money”

The great PJ Harvey released her new album The Hope Six Demolition Project last year, and she tends to take a long time between projects. But tomorrow, Harvey will digitally release a new double-A-side single, which she recorded with longtime collaborators Flood and John Parish. It’ll include the new songs “A Dog Called Money” and “I’ll Be Waiting,” and as SPIN points out, Lauren Laverne debuted the former on BBC 6Music earlier today. It’s a stark, atmospheric song mostly driven by organ. To hear it, head over here and click directly to the 1:52:36 mark.