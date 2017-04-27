Stream Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy Best Troubador

Will Oldham’s appreciation for Merle Haggard is no secret, and in light of the country legend’s recent passing, he decided to record an album full of Haggard covers under his Bonnie “Prince” Billie moniker. We’ve already heard his interpretation of the classic “Mama Tried” and watched him play the late-period track “Bad Actor” in a steamroom (that track’s not included on the final album), and today you can stream the entire Best Troubador collection of covers below.

Best Troubador is out 5/5 via Drag City.