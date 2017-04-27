Hear A Previously Unreleased Version Of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”

It seems nigh impossible that there’s some recording from the Beatles that we haven’t heard already, but apparently the upcoming anniversary super deluxe edition of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has over 30 previously unreleased outtakes from the studio sessions. Today (via The Guardian), we’re treated to an unheard take of the album’s introductory track that features some back-and-forth between the band members and a few key differences from the final version. Check it out below.

The Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th-anniversary edition is out 5/26 on Capitol.