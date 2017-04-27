Watch Rick Ross Perform On The Tonight Show With Young Thug & Wale, Eat Pears With Desus & Mero

On his new album Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross sounds like an honest-to-god rap star for the first time in a few years. And now he’s making the media rounds like a rap star, too. In the last two days, for instance, Ross has been on two different late-night shows. Last night, he was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, where he performed his single “Trap Trap Trap” with guests Young Thug and Wale. Wale made his entrance through the crowd, and all three of them seemed happy to be there. We should also credit Ross with deciding to perform the song without the Roots; the Roots can do many things, but they can’t play trap music that convincingly. And the previous night, Ross was on Viceland’s genuinely hilarious Desus & Mero, where he ate pears on air, went a good few minutes without saying a word, and discussed the proper way to behave when you’re in a room with Michael Jordan. Watch both videos below.

Rather You Than Me is out now on Epic.