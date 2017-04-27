Stream Young M.A Herstory EP

The Brooklyn rap hardass Young M.A broke the fuck out last year with her anthemic hit “OOOUUU,” and she still hasn’t signed with a label or released an album. But today, she dropped Herstory, a new self-released EP that includes both “OOOUUU” (as a bonus track) and the recent single “Hot Sauce.” The new EP is pretty much straight, raw New York rap, and there are no guests, though one track does feature Monica’s 1995 hit “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Them Days).” Below, you can use Spotify to stream the whole EP.

The self-released Herstory is out now.