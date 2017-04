Nashville’s Los Colognes are releasing a new album, The Wave, in a couple of weeks, and so far we’ve heard “Flying Apart,” “Molly B Good,” and “Unspoken” from the record. Today, they’re sharing another new one from the album. It’s called “Sneakin’ Breadcrumbs,” and you can listen to it via The Observer below.

The Wave is out 5/12 via Big Deal Media/Thirty Tigers.