Phoenix – “J-Boy”

Earlier this week, Phoenix officially announced that their new album, Ti Amo, would be out on 6/9 following a couple months of teases and tour announcements. Today, the band has unveiled the first official single from their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. It’s called “J-Boy” (they’ve played it live before), and you can hear to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “J-Boy”

02 “Ti Amo”

03 “Tuttifrutti”

04 “Fior Di Latte”

05 “Lovelife”

06 “Goodbye Soleil”

07 “Fleur De Lys”

08 “Role Model”

09 “Via Veneto”

10 “Telefono”

Ti Amo is out 6/9 via Glassnote.