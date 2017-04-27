Phoenix – “J-Boy”

Earlier this week, Phoenix officially announced that their new album, Ti Amo, would be out on 6/9 following a couple months of teases and tour announcements. Today, the band has unveiled the first official single from their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. It’s called “J-Boy” (they’ve played it live before), and you can hear to it below.
Tracklist:
01 “J-Boy”
02 “Ti Amo”
03 “Tuttifrutti”
04 “Fior Di Latte”
05 “Lovelife”
06 “Goodbye Soleil”
07 “Fleur De Lys”
08 “Role Model”
09 “Via Veneto”
10 “Telefono”
Ti Amo is out 6/9 via Glassnote.