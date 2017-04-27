SZA – “Love Galore” (Feat. Travis Scott) Video

SZA just dropped her latest single, “Love Galore,” which follows January’s “Drew Barrymore,” accompanied by a cute-ass cover image that celebrates Oprah, Rolex Watches, and octopi via an illustrated acrostic poem. The track features Travis Scott, subtle cavernous drumbeats, and a simple trap beat to sway back and forth to. The new single is also accompanied by a kinky and sinister video, directed by Nabil, that features a flush of monarch butterflies and quickly turns from sensual love affair to slasher film. Despite early frustrations with the recording process and contemplations of quitting altogether, it seems that the TDE rapper-crooner is finally making strides prepping for the release of her album CTRL. Listen to “Love Galore” below.

There’s no release date for CTRL yet.